Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.74 N/A -1.38 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.9% respectively. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.