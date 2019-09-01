Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.74
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.9% respectively. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.09% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
