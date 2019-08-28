Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.83 N/A -1.38 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 12.86 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Codexis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Codexis Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 67.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.