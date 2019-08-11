Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|-4.32
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Fortress Biotech Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.3%. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
