Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|0.00
|43.41M
|-1.38
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|14.19M
|-1.64
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Atreca Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|210,421,715.95%
|0%
|0%
|Atreca Inc.
|91,548,387.10%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Atreca Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Atreca Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 162.01%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. Competitively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.