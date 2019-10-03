Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 210,421,715.95% 0% 0% Atreca Inc. 91,548,387.10% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Atreca Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 162.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. Competitively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc.