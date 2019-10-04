Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 48.17M -1.38 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.17 36.95M -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 233,494,910.32% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 172,502,334.27% -79.1% -66.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 40.25% and its average price target is $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.