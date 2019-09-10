Reviewing Fortive Corporation (FTV)’s and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s results

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortive Corporation 80 3.47 N/A 2.17 35.05 Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 0.93 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortive Corporation and Mitcham Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8% Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortive Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Mitcham Industries Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Mitcham Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fortive Corporation and Mitcham Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortive Corporation 1 0 4 2.80 Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortive Corporation has a 24.69% upside potential and an average price target of $84.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortive Corporation and Mitcham Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 75.7%. 2.2% are Fortive Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.44% of Mitcham Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4% Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5%

For the past year Fortive Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Summary

Fortive Corporation beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.