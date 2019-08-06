Reviewing Fortive Corporation (FTV)’s and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI)’s results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortive Corporation 81 3.52 N/A 2.17 35.05 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 30 2.38 N/A 0.88 37.64

In table 1 we can see Fortive Corporation and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fortive Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Fortive Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fortive Corporation and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8% Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6%

Liquidity

Fortive Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fortive Corporation and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortive Corporation 1 0 3 2.75 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 21.81% for Fortive Corporation with average target price of $87. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 16.54% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortive Corporation looks more robust than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortive Corporation and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 57.72%. 2.2% are Fortive Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has 0.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4% Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. -3.06% -5.34% -4.74% 33.86% 20.68% 61.22%

For the past year Fortive Corporation was less bullish than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Fortive Corporation beats Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brands. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. It serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. This segment sells its products under the Thomas and other brands. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.