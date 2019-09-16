Reviewing Fortis Inc. (FTS)’s and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)’s results

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis Inc. 39 0.00 N/A 1.73 22.84 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 0.19 130.26

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortis Inc. and Spark Energy Inc. Spark Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fortis Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Fortis Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Spark Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortis Inc. and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.29% of Fortis Inc. shares and 6.16% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.55% of Fortis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortis Inc. -0.13% -0.53% 7.65% 11.39% 21.48% 18.17% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year Fortis Inc. has weaker performance than Spark Energy Inc.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.