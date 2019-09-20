Reviewing Fortis Inc. (FTS)’s and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis Inc. 39 0.00 N/A 1.73 22.84 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 17 0.00 N/A 1.56 12.04

Demonstrates Fortis Inc. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fortis Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fortis Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 16.3% 4.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fortis Inc. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.29% and 19.4%. About 0.55% of Fortis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 52.2% are Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortis Inc. -0.13% -0.53% 7.65% 11.39% 21.48% 18.17% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -0.95% -2.65% 8.38% -33.79% -45.68% -30.71%

For the past year Fortis Inc. had bullish trend while Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Fortis Inc. beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.