Reviewing Fortis Inc. (FTS)’s and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B)’s results

This is a contrast between Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 1.73 22.84 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortis Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortis Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.29% of Fortis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.55% of Fortis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortis Inc. -0.13% -0.53% 7.65% 11.39% 21.48% 18.17% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73%

For the past year Fortis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Summary

Fortis Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.