Reviewing Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 6.91 N/A 2.18 36.86 Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 6.81 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortinet Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Volatility and Risk

Fortinet Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Verb Technology Company Inc. on the other hand, has -0.51 beta which makes it 151.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Fortinet Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortinet Inc.’s average price target is $86.83, while its potential upside is 9.66%. Verb Technology Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 204.35% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Verb Technology Company Inc. looks more robust than Fortinet Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortinet Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 0%. 11.2% are Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.75% are Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.