Reviewing Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s results

We are contrasting Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 80 7.19 N/A 2.18 37.13 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.80 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortinet Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortinet Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Fortinet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fortinet Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Fortinet Inc. has a 11.55% upside potential and an average target price of $88. Competitively SolarWinds Corporation has an average target price of $17.5, with potential downside of -6.32%. The data provided earlier shows that Fortinet Inc. appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortinet Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.5% and 99.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.7% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has weaker performance than SolarWinds Corporation

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.