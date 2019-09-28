Reviewing Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 80 2.06 146.23M 2.18 36.86 ShotSpotter Inc. 27 0.00 8.10M -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortinet Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortinet Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 183,314,529.27% 37.4% 12% ShotSpotter Inc. 29,648,609.08% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival ShotSpotter Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Fortinet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortinet Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.11% and an $86.2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of ShotSpotter Inc. is $60, which is potential 161.10% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ShotSpotter Inc. looks more robust than Fortinet Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortinet Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 65.4%. About 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. was less bullish than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Fortinet Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.