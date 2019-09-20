Reviewing Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s results

Both Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 82 6.80 N/A 2.18 36.86 Oracle Corporation 54 4.51 N/A 2.90 19.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortinet Inc. and Oracle Corporation. Oracle Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortinet Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Fortinet Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Fortinet Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oracle Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Oracle Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Oracle Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fortinet Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Oracle Corporation 0 8 4 2.33

The average target price of Fortinet Inc. is $86.83, with potential upside of 10.99%. On the other hand, Oracle Corporation’s potential upside is 11.13% and its average target price is $59.42. The information presented earlier suggests that Oracle Corporation looks more robust than Fortinet Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fortinet Inc. and Oracle Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 56.6%. 11.2% are Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 34.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Fortinet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats Fortinet Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.