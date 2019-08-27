Reviewing Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s results

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 7.10 N/A 2.18 36.86 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.79 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortinet Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Fortinet Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mitek Systems Inc.’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Mitek Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Mitek Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fortinet Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential is 7.03% at a $86.83 consensus target price. On the other hand, Mitek Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 43.91% and its consensus target price is $13.83. Based on the results shown earlier, Mitek Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortinet Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortinet Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 62.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance while Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Mitek Systems Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.