Reviewing Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 80 2.06 146.23M 2.18 36.86 HubSpot Inc. 183 2.38 40.21M -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Fortinet Inc. and HubSpot Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fortinet Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 182,787,500.00% 37.4% 12% HubSpot Inc. 22,030,462.42% -18.3% -6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Fortinet Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HubSpot Inc.’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortinet Inc. and HubSpot Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential is 13.11% at a $86.2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of HubSpot Inc. is $205, which is potential 36.75% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, HubSpot Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortinet Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares and 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares. 11.2% are Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. was less bullish than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors HubSpot Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.