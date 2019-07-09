Reviewing Forterra Inc. (FRTA)’s and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra Inc. 5 0.24 N/A -0.44 0.00 Quanex Building Products Corporation 16 0.68 N/A 0.50 33.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forterra Inc. and Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forterra Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Quanex Building Products Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Forterra Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Forterra Inc. and Quanex Building Products Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Forterra Inc. has a 0.00% potential and an average target price of $5.5. On the other hand, Quanex Building Products Corporation's potential upside is 3.43% and its consensus target price is $19.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forterra Inc. and Quanex Building Products Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 0%. 0.6% are Forterra Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Quanex Building Products Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forterra Inc. 6.73% 34.94% 11.6% 7.51% -32.37% 56.12% Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.1% -0.48% -2.25% 6.24% -4.78% 21.56%

For the past year Forterra Inc. was more bullish than Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Quanex Building Products Corporation beats Forterra Inc.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.