Reviewing Forrester Research Inc. (FORR)’s and Its Competitors results

As Research Services company, Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forrester Research Inc. has 57% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.25% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of Forrester Research Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.26% of all Research Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Forrester Research Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forrester Research Inc. 0.00% 2.60% 0.90% Industry Average 3.79% 3.80% 1.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Forrester Research Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forrester Research Inc. N/A 47 207.59 Industry Average 18.70M 493.30M 138.52

Forrester Research Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Forrester Research Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Forrester Research Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forrester Research Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 1.50 2.33

As a group, Research Services companies have a potential upside of 33.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forrester Research Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forrester Research Inc. -4.71% 0.96% -5.72% 5.95% 2.22% 5.88% Industry Average 1.97% 3.17% 10.80% 14.71% 48.38% 21.00%

For the past year Forrester Research Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forrester Research Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Forrester Research Inc.’s rivals have 2.16 and 2.00 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forrester Research Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forrester Research Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Forrester Research Inc. has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Forrester Research Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Forrester Research Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forrester Research Inc.’s peers beat Forrester Research Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making. The RoleView research offerings consist of cross-linked documents that interconnect the companyÂ’s playbooks, reports, data, product rankings, best practices, evaluation tools, and research archives, which are provided through role-based Websites. It also offers Leadership Boards that are peer groups for executives and other senior leaders at large organizations. In addition, the company provides data products and services, including Customer Experience Index, a framework for assessing and measuring customer experience quality; Consumer Technographics that offers insights into how technology impacts the way consumers select, purchase, use, and communicate about products and services; Business Technographics, which provides assessments of what motivates businesses to choose certain technologies and vendors, as well as measures and reports on the current information consumption patterns of key influencers for large technology purchases; and ForecastView, an ongoing data program that provides a detailed evaluation of market size, based on expert analysis and quantitative insights from consumer and business surveys. Further, it offers consulting services to assist clients in developing and executing technology and business strategy, informing critical decisions, and reducing business risk, as well as hosts various events. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; and through independent sales representatives in selected locations internationally. Forrester Research, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.