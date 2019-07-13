Reviewing Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY)’s and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s results

As Information Technology Services companies, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 44 0.58 N/A 2.07 22.41 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.36 N/A 0.26 8.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and MIND C.T.I. Ltd. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has lower revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 2% MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 27.2% 20.8%

Risk & Volatility

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MIND C.T.I. Ltd has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival MIND C.T.I. Ltd is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and MIND C.T.I. Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 15.2%. About 68.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% are MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. -4.45% 13.63% 15.19% 7.92% 13.02% 30.02% MIND C.T.I. Ltd -2.3% -1.4% -13.11% -7.42% -3.64% -7.02%

For the past year Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. had bullish trend while MIND C.T.I. Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.