Reviewing Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY)’s and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)’s results

Both Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 44 0.56 N/A 2.07 22.41 Internap Corporation 4 0.26 N/A -2.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Internap Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 2% Internap Corporation 0.00% 748.1% -6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Internap Corporation has beta of 2.72 which is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Internap Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Internap Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Internap Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Internap Corporation is $15, which is potential 380.77% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Internap Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 79.9% respectively. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 68.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Internap Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. -4.45% 13.63% 15.19% 7.92% 13.02% 30.02% Internap Corporation -20.85% -28.78% -46.73% -51.87% -71.48% -19.52%

For the past year Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has 30.02% stronger performance while Internap Corporation has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. beats Internap Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.