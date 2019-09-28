Reviewing Formula One Group (FWONK)’s and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)’s results

Both Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group 41 0.89 196.21M -1.22 0.00 The Liberty Braves Group 28 0.00 42.36M -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Formula One Group and The Liberty Braves Group earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 474,395,551.26% 0% 0% The Liberty Braves Group 150,000,000.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Formula One Group and The Liberty Braves Group can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 2 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0.00

Formula One Group’s upside potential is 17.62% at a $48 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Formula One Group shares and 77.36% of The Liberty Braves Group shares. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Formula One Group’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.31% of The Liberty Braves Group’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 1.18% 5.46% 3.6% 29.41% 13.19% 28.27% The Liberty Braves Group 0.98% 2.6% 2.93% 7.07% 13.13% 15.59%

For the past year Formula One Group was more bullish than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

Formula One Group beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Liberty Braves Group.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.