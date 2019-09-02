Reviewing Formula One Group (FWONK)’s and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s results

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE), both competing one another are Broadcasting – TV companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group 37 4.58 N/A -1.22 0.00 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 9 3.46 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Formula One Group and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 0.00% 0% 0% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -6%

Analyst Ratings

Formula One Group and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 2 3.00 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Formula One Group’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 15.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Formula One Group and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 38.2% respectively. 3% are Formula One Group’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 1.18% 5.46% 3.6% 29.41% 13.19% 28.27% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 12.48% 22.75% -4.82% 19.76% -7.34% 23.4%

For the past year Formula One Group has stronger performance than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Formula One Group beats on 6 of the 7 factors Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. It intends to provide its video content to consumers worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.