Reviewing Formula One Group (FWONA)’s and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)’s results

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) compete against each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group 39 5.86 196.21M -1.26 0.00 News Corporation 14 0.00 503.44M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Formula One Group and News Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 498,501,016.26% -5% -2.5% News Corporation 3,513,189,113.75% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Formula One Group and News Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 3 3.00 News Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Formula One Group’s upside potential currently stands at 11.14% and an $44 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Formula One Group and News Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 28.5%. Insiders held roughly 3.55% of Formula One Group’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 39.47% of News Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 1.63% 4.87% 1.24% 26.28% 12.72% 26.11% News Corporation -2.68% -3.79% 8.2% 4.91% -11.16% 16.54%

For the past year Formula One Group was more bullish than News Corporation.

Summary

News Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Formula One Group.