Reviewing Formula One Group (FWONA)’s and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)’s results

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) compete against each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Formula One Group
|39
|5.86
|196.21M
|-1.26
|0.00
|News Corporation
|14
|0.00
|503.44M
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Formula One Group and News Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Formula One Group
|498,501,016.26%
|-5%
|-2.5%
|News Corporation
|3,513,189,113.75%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Formula One Group and News Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Formula One Group
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|News Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Formula One Group’s upside potential currently stands at 11.14% and an $44 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Formula One Group and News Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 28.5%. Insiders held roughly 3.55% of Formula One Group’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 39.47% of News Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Formula One Group
|1.63%
|4.87%
|1.24%
|26.28%
|12.72%
|26.11%
|News Corporation
|-2.68%
|-3.79%
|8.2%
|4.91%
|-11.16%
|16.54%
For the past year Formula One Group was more bullish than News Corporation.
Summary
News Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Formula One Group.
