Reviewing FormFactor Inc. (FORM)’s and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)’s results

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Broad Line that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor Inc. 16 2.62 N/A 1.41 11.94 STMicroelectronics N.V. 17 1.92 N/A 1.40 13.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. STMicroelectronics N.V. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FormFactor Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FormFactor Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics N.V., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 15.4% STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

FormFactor Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. STMicroelectronics N.V. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FormFactor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, STMicroelectronics N.V. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. FormFactor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FormFactor Inc. and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

FormFactor Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 10.24%. Competitively STMicroelectronics N.V. has an average target price of $19.2, with potential downside of -4.62%. Based on the results given earlier, FormFactor Inc. is looking more favorable than STMicroelectronics N.V., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.3% of FormFactor Inc. shares and 3.6% of STMicroelectronics N.V. shares. About 1% of FormFactor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.4% of STMicroelectronics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FormFactor Inc. -1.12% 4.55% -10.32% 13.92% 31.09% 19.09% STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48%

For the past year FormFactor Inc. has weaker performance than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Summary

FormFactor Inc. beats STMicroelectronics N.V. on 7 of the 11 factors.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable customers to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance. In addition, the company offers installation, maintenance, and other services and support. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific, as well as in Europe and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.