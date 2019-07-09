Reviewing FormFactor Inc. (FORM)’s and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s results

Both FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor Inc. 16 2.14 N/A 1.41 11.67 Qorvo Inc. 67 2.63 N/A 0.17 421.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FormFactor Inc. and Qorvo Inc. Qorvo Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FormFactor Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. FormFactor Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Qorvo Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FormFactor Inc. and Qorvo Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3.7% Qorvo Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.66 beta indicates that FormFactor Inc. is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Qorvo Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FormFactor Inc. are 3.3 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Qorvo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Qorvo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FormFactor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FormFactor Inc. and Qorvo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Qorvo Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

FormFactor Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 8.77%. Competitively Qorvo Inc. has an average price target of $74.25, with potential upside of 7.67%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, FormFactor Inc. is looking more favorable than Qorvo Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FormFactor Inc. and Qorvo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 93.2%. 0.6% are FormFactor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Qorvo Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FormFactor Inc. -5.04% -11.17% 4.2% 12.57% 23.7% 16.32% Qorvo Inc. -3.71% -3.98% 13.02% 7.63% -10.19% 20.78%

For the past year FormFactor Inc. was less bullish than Qorvo Inc.

Summary

Qorvo Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors FormFactor Inc.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable customers to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance. In addition, the company offers installation, maintenance, and other services and support. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific, as well as in Europe and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of things. The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications, network infrastructure, and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems, such as radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and smart home solutions. This segment provides high power gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, switches, CMOS system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.