Reviewing FormFactor Inc. (FORM)’s and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s results

As Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor Inc. 18 1.17 74.25M 1.41 11.94 NXP Semiconductors N.V. 99 3.34 N/A 6.61 15.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FormFactor Inc. and NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXP Semiconductors N.V. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FormFactor Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FormFactor Inc. is presently more affordable than NXP Semiconductors N.V., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor Inc. 411,357,340.72% 20.1% 15.4% NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0.00% 19.1% 9.9%

Risk and Volatility

FormFactor Inc. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FormFactor Inc. are 3.4 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. FormFactor Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for FormFactor Inc. and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0 2 6 2.75

FormFactor Inc. has a 13.08% upside potential and an average target price of $23. Meanwhile, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s average target price is $113.5, while its potential upside is 3.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, FormFactor Inc. is looking more favorable than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of FormFactor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.8% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are FormFactor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 86.4% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FormFactor Inc. -1.12% 4.55% -10.32% 13.92% 31.09% 19.09% NXP Semiconductors N.V. -2% 3.47% -1.52% 17.86% 9.03% 41.09%

For the past year FormFactor Inc. was less bullish than NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V. beats FormFactor Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable customers to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance. In addition, the company offers installation, maintenance, and other services and support. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific, as well as in Europe and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. The company also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, it delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices, including microcontrollers, as well as secure mobile transaction solutions and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Further, the company provides standard semiconductor components, such as small signal discretes, power discretes, protection and signal conditioning devices, and standard logic devices. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. NXP Semiconductors N.V. markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.