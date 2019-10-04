Reviewing FormFactor Inc. (FORM)’s and nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s results

Since FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) and nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) are part of the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor Inc. 18 1.17 74.25M 1.41 11.94 nLIGHT Inc. 15 8.22 31.28M 0.30 55.35

Table 1 highlights FormFactor Inc. and nLIGHT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. nLIGHT Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FormFactor Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. FormFactor Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than nLIGHT Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor Inc. 411,357,340.72% 20.1% 15.4% nLIGHT Inc. 211,494,252.87% 4% 3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FormFactor Inc. are 3.4 and 2.5. Competitively, nLIGHT Inc. has 9.1 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. nLIGHT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FormFactor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FormFactor Inc. and nLIGHT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 nLIGHT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of FormFactor Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 13.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of FormFactor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.6% of nLIGHT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of FormFactor Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are nLIGHT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FormFactor Inc. -1.12% 4.55% -10.32% 13.92% 31.09% 19.09% nLIGHT Inc. -5.9% -16.04% -37.28% -12.27% -55.17% -7.54%

For the past year FormFactor Inc. has 19.09% stronger performance while nLIGHT Inc. has -7.54% weaker performance.

Summary

FormFactor Inc. beats nLIGHT Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable customers to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance. In addition, the company offers installation, maintenance, and other services and support. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific, as well as in Europe and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.