Reviewing FormFactor Inc. (FORM)’s and Its Peers results

As Semiconductor – Broad Line company, FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of FormFactor Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of FormFactor Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has FormFactor Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor Inc. 0.00% 20.10% 15.40% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting FormFactor Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor Inc. N/A 16 11.94 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

FormFactor Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio FormFactor Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for FormFactor Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.45 3.67 2.58

$21 is the consensus target price of FormFactor Inc., with a potential upside of 8.86%. As a group, Semiconductor – Broad Line companies have a potential upside of 46.29%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, FormFactor Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FormFactor Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FormFactor Inc. -1.12% 4.55% -10.32% 13.92% 31.09% 19.09% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year FormFactor Inc. has weaker performance than FormFactor Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

FormFactor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, FormFactor Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.44 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. FormFactor Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FormFactor Inc.

Volatility & Risk

FormFactor Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.67. Competitively, FormFactor Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

FormFactor Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FormFactor Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors FormFactor Inc.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable customers to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance. In addition, the company offers installation, maintenance, and other services and support. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific, as well as in Europe and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.