Reviewing Forestar Group Inc. (FOR)’s and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS)’s results

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) are two firms in the Real Estate Development that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group Inc. 18 3.63 N/A 1.91 10.82 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A -5.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forestar Group Inc. and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 8.3% IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0.00% -15.8% -1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Forestar Group Inc. and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0 0 0 0.00

Forestar Group Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 21.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forestar Group Inc. and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 24.1%. Forestar Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 75.18%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.24% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forestar Group Inc. 3.15% 7.38% 4.24% 31.59% -7.77% 49.17% IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 3% 4.15% 12.32% -30.64% -40.04% -21.13%

For the past year Forestar Group Inc. had bullish trend while IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Forestar Group Inc. beats IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells commercial tracts; residential lots primarily to homebuilders; undeveloped land through its retail sales programs, as well as operates commercial real estate and income producing properties, such as a hotel and multifamily properties. The company owns, directly or through ventures, approximately 4,600 acres of real estate projects located in 10 states and 14 markets in the United States; and has 2 real estate projects representing approximately 730 acres in the entitlement process in California. Forestar Group Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. As of October 5, 2017, Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in diversified real estates-related activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping centers, and office and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.