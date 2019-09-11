Reviewing Foresight Energy LP (FELP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Nonmetallic Mineral Mining companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Foresight Energy LP has 11.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 32.30% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Foresight Energy LP has 63.26% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 27.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Foresight Energy LP and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Energy LP 0.00% -9.60% -2.40% Industry Average 3.40% 4.27% 1.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Foresight Energy LP and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Energy LP N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 13.64M 401.15M 17.57

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Foresight Energy LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foresight Energy LP -24.1% -35.88% -69.01% -86.67% -88.17% -87.43% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 6.35% 0.00% 0.00% 5.72%

For the past year Foresight Energy LP had bearish trend while Foresight Energy LP’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Foresight Energy LP has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Foresight Energy LP’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.33 Quick Ratio. Foresight Energy LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foresight Energy LP.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.45 shows that Foresight Energy LP is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Foresight Energy LP’s rivals have beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Foresight Energy LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Foresight Energy LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 17, 2017, the company owned four underground mining complexes, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro, and Macoupin, as well as four longwall systems, and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The company sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Foresight Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Foresight Energy LP in April 2014. Foresight Energy LP was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.