Reviewing Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)’s and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)’s results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Perceptron Inc. 6 0.65 N/A 0.22 19.05

In table 1 we can see Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Perceptron Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Perceptron Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Perceptron Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Perceptron Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 54.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Perceptron Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.16% and 76.8%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Perceptron Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29% Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59%

For the past year Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while Perceptron Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Perceptron Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.