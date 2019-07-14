Reviewing Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)’s and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s results

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.61 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 55 3.87 N/A 1.06 49.18

Table 1 demonstrates Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Badger Meter Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 7.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Badger Meter Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Badger Meter Inc. is $55, which is potential -4.46% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Badger Meter Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.16% and 90.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Badger Meter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -6.72% -10.4% -36.36% -54.29% -63.28% -32.49% Badger Meter Inc. -2.57% -8.59% -10.99% 1.12% 20.85% 6.34%

For the past year Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Badger Meter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Badger Meter Inc. beats Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.