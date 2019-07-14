Reviewing Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)’s and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s results

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|Badger Meter Inc.
|55
|3.87
|N/A
|1.06
|49.18
Table 1 demonstrates Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Badger Meter Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Badger Meter Inc.
|0.00%
|10.4%
|7.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Badger Meter Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Badger Meter Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Badger Meter Inc. is $55, which is potential -4.46% downside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Badger Meter Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.16% and 90.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Badger Meter Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|-6.72%
|-10.4%
|-36.36%
|-54.29%
|-63.28%
|-32.49%
|Badger Meter Inc.
|-2.57%
|-8.59%
|-10.99%
|1.12%
|20.85%
|6.34%
For the past year Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Badger Meter Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Badger Meter Inc. beats Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
