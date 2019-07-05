Reviewing Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s results

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 35 5.06 N/A -1.85 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.36 N/A 2.08 19.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forescout Technologies Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forescout Technologies Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Forescout Technologies Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Uber Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59 consensus target price and a 33.39% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 0% respectively. About 4.4% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9% Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has 33.9% stronger performance while Uber Technologies Inc. has -0.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.