Reviewing Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s results

Both Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 1.04 32.93M -1.89 0.00 Telaria Inc. 9 -2.84 29.76M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Forescout Technologies Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 90,791,287.57% -67.1% -22.1% Telaria Inc. 344,843,568.95% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Telaria Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Telaria Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forescout Technologies Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Telaria Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 23.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forescout Technologies Inc. and Telaria Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 94.4%. Insiders held 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, Telaria Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Telaria Inc.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.