Reviewing Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s results

Both Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.43 N/A -1.89 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.28 N/A 0.07 44.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forescout Technologies Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Forescout Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 13.4% respectively. Insiders owned 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. was more bullish than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.