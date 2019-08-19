Reviewing Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.16 N/A -1.89 0.00 SAP SE 120 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forescout Technologies Inc. and SAP SE.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Liquidity

Forescout Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SAP SE are 1 and 1 respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

Forescout Technologies Inc. and SAP SE Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, SAP SE’s average price target is $152.33, while its potential upside is 28.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares and 5.1% of SAP SE shares. 4.3% are Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than SAP SE

Summary

SAP SE beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.