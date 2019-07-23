Reviewing Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s results

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 5.56 N/A -1.85 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 49 11.58 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forescout Technologies Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rapid7 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Forescout Technologies Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Rapid7 Inc. is $56.83, which is potential -10.01% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 89.9% respectively. Insiders held 4.4% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9% Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.