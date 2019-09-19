Reviewing Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s results

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.22 N/A -1.89 0.00 Medallia Inc. 37 11.16 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forescout Technologies Inc. and Medallia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. Its rival Medallia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forescout Technologies Inc. and Medallia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Competitively Medallia Inc. has an average price target of $47.56, with potential upside of 52.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 0% respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.4% of Medallia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Medallia Inc.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.