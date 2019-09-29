Reviewing Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forescout Technologies Inc. has 80.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Forescout Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 91,244,111.94% -67.10% -22.10% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Forescout Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 32.93M 36 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Forescout Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forescout Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Forescout Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Forescout Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Forescout Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Dividends

Forescout Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forescout Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat Forescout Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.