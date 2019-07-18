Reviewing Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s and Its Competitors results

As Application Software company, Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forescout Technologies Inc. has 75.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.4% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Forescout Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.10% -29.30% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Forescout Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. N/A 36 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Forescout Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

Forescout Technologies Inc. currently has an average target price of $48, suggesting a potential upside of 25.49%. The potential upside of the competitors is 136.60%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Forescout Technologies Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forescout Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Forescout Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Forescout Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Forescout Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Dividends

Forescout Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.