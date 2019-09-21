Reviewing Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s results

We are comparing Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.32 N/A -1.89 0.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forescout Technologies Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forescout Technologies Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Gridsum Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Forescout Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares and 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, Gridsum Holding Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Summary

Forescout Technologies Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.