Reviewing Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s results

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.22 N/A -1.89 0.00 Elastic N.V. 85 22.37 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Forescout Technologies Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forescout Technologies Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Elastic N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Elastic N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Forescout Technologies Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 4 5 2.56

Competitively the average price target of Elastic N.V. is $105.56, which is potential 18.53% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 61.5% respectively. 4.3% are Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.