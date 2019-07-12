Reviewing Ford Motor Company (F)’s and Its Competitors results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is a company in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ford Motor Company has 54.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 31.57% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Ford Motor Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.99% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ford Motor Company and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor Company 0.00% 8.50% 1.20% Industry Average 144.47% 70.36% 3.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ford Motor Company and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor Company N/A 9 13.98 Industry Average 2.92B 2.02B 11.67

Ford Motor Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Ford Motor Company is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ford Motor Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor Company 0 4 2 2.33 Industry Average 7.00 4.00 3.00 2.80

$10.4 is the average target price of Ford Motor Company, with a potential of 0.00%. The potential upside of the competitors is 44.89%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Ford Motor Company make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ford Motor Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ford Motor Company 0.19% 11.04% 23.19% 10.45% -7.33% 35.42% Industry Average 4.09% 11.16% 16.62% 12.15% 2.02% 47.13%

For the past year Ford Motor Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ford Motor Company has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ford Motor Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.93 Quick Ratio. Ford Motor Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ford Motor Company.

Risk and Volatility

Ford Motor Company is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Ford Motor Company’s rivals are 33.63% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Ford Motor Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Ford Motor Company’s peers beat Ford Motor Company.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, manufactures, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. Its Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental car companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.