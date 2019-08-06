Reviewing Foot Locker Inc. (FL)’s and Its Competitors results

As Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories company, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Foot Locker Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.63% of all Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Foot Locker Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.88% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Foot Locker Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foot Locker Inc. 0.00% 21.80% 12.00% Industry Average 5.80% 16.74% 9.37%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Foot Locker Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Foot Locker Inc. N/A 53 9.01 Industry Average 547.01M 9.43B 19.23

Foot Locker Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Foot Locker Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Foot Locker Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foot Locker Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 5.38 2.53

With average price target of $71.42, Foot Locker Inc. has a potential upside of 79.18%. As a group, Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies have a potential upside of 54.43%. Based on the data given earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Foot Locker Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Foot Locker Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foot Locker Inc. -4.89% -2.77% -26.8% -27.56% -14.97% -22.82% Industry Average 2.93% 6.50% 12.15% 16.10% 27.54% 24.03%

For the past year Foot Locker Inc. had bearish trend while Foot Locker Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foot Locker Inc. are 2 and 1.1. Competitively, Foot Locker Inc.’s rivals have 2.96 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foot Locker Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foot Locker Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Foot Locker Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.96. In other hand, Foot Locker Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.89 which is 10.88% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Foot Locker Inc.’s competitors beat Foot Locker Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02. As of April 29, 2017, this segment operated 3,354 stores in 23 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The Direct-to-Customers segment sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and team licensed merchandise for high school and other athletes through Internet and mobile sites, and catalogs. This segment operates sites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, eastbayteamsales.com, and sp24.com, as well as footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, six02.com, kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, runnerspoint.com, and sidestep-shoes.com. In addition, the company had 62 franchised Foot Locker stores in the Middle East and South Korea, as well as 15 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany. Foot Locker, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.