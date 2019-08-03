Reviewing FONAR Corporation (FONR)’s and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s results

This is a contrast between FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.79 N/A 2.82 8.69 ViewRay Inc. 8 11.16 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FONAR Corporation and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta means FONAR Corporation’s volatility is 17.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. ViewRay Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FONAR Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, ViewRay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. FONAR Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ViewRay Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.8% of FONAR Corporation shares and 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.07% of FONAR Corporation shares. Competitively, ViewRay Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year FONAR Corporation was less bullish than ViewRay Inc.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors ViewRay Inc.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.