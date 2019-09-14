Reviewing FONAR Corporation (FONR)’s and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s results

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 22 1.76 N/A 2.82 8.69 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 17.20 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FONAR Corporation and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FONAR Corporation and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7%

Risk & Volatility

FONAR Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s beta is 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FONAR Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are 4.7 and 4.5 respectively. FONAR Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FONAR Corporation and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s potential upside is 181.88% and its average target price is $2.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FONAR Corporation and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 6.4% respectively. FONAR Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.07%. Competitively, 0.1% are Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16%

For the past year FONAR Corporation has 21.25% stronger performance while Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has -5.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors FONAR Corporation beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.