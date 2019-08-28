Reviewing FONAR Corporation (FONR)’s and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s results

Both FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 22 1.72 N/A 2.82 8.69 Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.13 N/A 0.49 108.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FONAR Corporation and Orthofix Medical Inc. Orthofix Medical Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FONAR Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FONAR Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Orthofix Medical Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FONAR Corporation and Orthofix Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that FONAR Corporation is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orthofix Medical Inc.’s beta is 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FONAR Corporation are 7 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. FONAR Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.8% of FONAR Corporation shares and 97.4% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.07% of FONAR Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83%

For the past year FONAR Corporation has stronger performance than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Orthofix Medical Inc.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.