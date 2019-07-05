Reviewing FONAR Corporation (FONR)’s and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s results

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 21 1.50 N/A 2.78 7.69 NovoCure Limited 48 22.72 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FONAR Corporation and NovoCure Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FONAR Corporation and NovoCure Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19% 16.2% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -47.2% -16.5%

Risk & Volatility

FONAR Corporation has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NovoCure Limited’s beta is 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FONAR Corporation are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, NovoCure Limited has 4.7 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. FONAR Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovoCure Limited.

Analyst Ratings

FONAR Corporation and NovoCure Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of NovoCure Limited is $62.5, which is potential -3.03% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.3% of FONAR Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 72.3% of NovoCure Limited are owned by institutional investors. 3.07% are FONAR Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of NovoCure Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48% NovoCure Limited 3.57% 8.14% -5.63% 48.55% 64.2% 47.13%

For the past year FONAR Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than NovoCure Limited.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats NovoCure Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.