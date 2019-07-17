Reviewing FONAR Corporation (FONR)’s and Its Peers results

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of FONAR Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.07% of FONAR Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have FONAR Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19.00% 16.20% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing FONAR Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation N/A 21 7.69 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

FONAR Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio FONAR Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for FONAR Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.47 2.73 2.81

The peers have a potential upside of 64.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FONAR Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year FONAR Corporation has weaker performance than FONAR Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

FONAR Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, FONAR Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. FONAR Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FONAR Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that FONAR Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, FONAR Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

FONAR Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FONAR Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.