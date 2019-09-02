Reviewing FONAR Corporation (FONR)’s and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s results

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 22 1.76 N/A 2.82 8.69 Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.92 N/A 1.48 30.82

In table 1 we can see FONAR Corporation and Globus Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Globus Medical Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FONAR Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. FONAR Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Globus Medical Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

FONAR Corporation’s current beta is 0.83 and it happens to be 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Globus Medical Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FONAR Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Globus Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FONAR Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of FONAR Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.07% are FONAR Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31%

For the past year FONAR Corporation was more bullish than Globus Medical Inc.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors FONAR Corporation.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.